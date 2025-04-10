Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A taser-type device was used by police after a knife-wielding man injured two people whilst trying to gain access to a property in Carrickfergus on Wednesday (April 9).

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The man, aged in his 70s, was subsequently arrested and police are appealing for information into the report of an attempted stabbing.

Detective Sergeant McDowell said: “At approximately 7.40pm, we received a report that a man carrying a knife had tried to gain access to a property in the Scotch Quarter area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Two people who were in the property at the time were injured while trying to prevent the man from entering.

Police can be contacted on 101. Photo: Pacemaker

“Officers attended and the man, who was located in a nearby address, became hostile towards police and a Conducted Energy Device (CED) was deployed by specially trained officers to prevent any harm being caused to persons present.

“The man, aged in his 70s, was subsequently arrested on a number of offences including attempted murder and has been taken to police custody where he remains at this time.

“As is normal procedure the Police Ombudsman’s Office has been informed of the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the attack or anyone with CCTV or other footage that could assist enquiries to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 1765 09/04/25.”

A report can also be made online, or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.