A 72-year-old man who "lost his rag" in relation to stones being broken up by machinery near his home at 8.30am on June 20 this year has been fined £350.

Samuel George Nesbitt, of Slaght Road, was at Ballymena Magistrates Court and admitted assaulting two men; attempting to cause criminal damage to a stone-breaking machine and resisting police.

A prosecutor said around 8.30am police attended an address at Slaght Road following a report of an "altercation".

The defendant approached the police vehicle in an "aggressive manner grabbing onto the driver's door and shouting at the officers for being 'f**king useless'." He was warned about his behaviour and when handcuffs were applied he resisted and tensed up.

The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

The prosecutor said a contractor who was working in the area said Nesbitt was "annoyed at the noise coming from the work" before the defendant "got onto the tractor, which was mid-use crushing rocks and had to be switched off whilst the crushing rocks protocol was carried out".

The court heard the contractor was "extremely concerned" that turning the machine off "mid-cycle" could "potentially cause thousands of pounds worth of damage".

The prosecutor said the contractor said Nesbitt started to argue with him "before striking him three times on the arm".

The defendant was verbally abusive to another man, "before getting up into" his face causing him to fear being assaulted.

When interviewed, Nesbitt told police he had been "angry" but said he only hit the contractor once.

A defence solicitor said machinery was "breaking stones on the land". He said Nesbitt had been given no prior notice of the work being carried out and it was "extremely noisy" around 8.30am.

The defendant was also concerned that stones were "going to hit" his home and vehicle, it was claimed.

The defence solicitor said a reference was provided to the court for his client by a minister. The lawyer said the defendant had "lost his rag".

District Judge Nigel Broderick said he was prepared to accept the incident had been "very much out of character".