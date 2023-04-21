Man (74) faces 20 charges including 'attempted sexual communication with a child'

David Harper, of Drumnagreagh Road, is alleged to have committed the offence on March 2, 2012.
He is also accused of distributing an indecent image of a child on the same day.
The defendant faces a total of 20 charges relating to the period between 2011 and 2021.
He is also charged with making an indecent image of a child; 15 charges of possessing indecent images of a child; one charge of possessing a 'prohibited' image of a child and one charge of possessing 'an extreme pornographic image'.
The defendant was in the dock at Ballymena Magistrates' Court for a Preliminary Enquiry - the legal step to potentially send a case to the Crown Court.
A prosecutor submitted there was a case to answer and a defence barrister had no contrary submissions.
The defendant was bailed and the case was sent to Antrim Crown Court for arraignment on May 18.