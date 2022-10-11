Man (75) sentenced for historical child sexual abuse offences

Christopher Blaxall, from the Dungannon area, was sentenced on Monday (October 10) at Dungannon Crown Court.

He will serve two years in prison and two years on license. He will be placed on the Sex Offenders Register and will be subject to a Sexual Offences Prevention Order (SOPO) for 10 years.

Speaking after the hearing, police praised the “bravery and tenacity” of the victim and said they hoped the case would encourage others not to suffer in silence.

Christopher Blaxall was sentenced at Dungannon Courthouse.

Detective Chief Inspector Kerry Brennan said “To abuse any child in this way, never mind a child that trusts you and who was in your care is absolutely abhorrent.

"Although today her voice has been heard and justice served, the victim in this case has been left with trauma that she will have to deal with for the rest of her life.

"Her bravery and tenacity should be praised and we hope that it only encourages more victims of sexual abuse to not suffer in silence and come forward to police.

"We will continue to actively seek out those who sexually exploit or abuse children in any way.

"Please be assured that we have specially trained officers who will treat victims with sensitivity and respect – at every stage of the process.