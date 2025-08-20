Man (85) is charged with sexually assaulting girl
Dennis James, with an address listed on his charge sheet as Lanntara in Ballymena, is alleged to have committed an offence between November 1 last year and March 31 this year.
The charge is that he 'intentionally touched sexually' a child. He was in the dock at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday (August 14).
The case is set to be sent to the Crown Court by direct transfer. The case was adjourned to September 11.
The defendant was given £500 bail to an address at Braidwater Gardens in Broughshane with conditions including not to have contact with anybody under the age of 18.