An 85-year-old man is accused of sexually assaulting a girl under the age of 13.

Dennis James, with an address listed on his charge sheet as Lanntara in Ballymena, is alleged to have committed an offence between November 1 last year and March 31 this year.

The charge is that he 'intentionally touched sexually' a child. He was in the dock at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday (August 14).

The case was adjourned at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo: Pacemaker

The case is set to be sent to the Crown Court by direct transfer. The case was adjourned to September 11.

The defendant was given £500 bail to an address at Braidwater Gardens in Broughshane with conditions including not to have contact with anybody under the age of 18.