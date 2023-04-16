Man accused in relation to 'half million pounds' worth of cannabis has case sent to Crown Court

Matthew David Freeman (23), of Riverside Road near Bushmills, is charged in relation to October 22, 2021.
He is charged with possessing cannabis with intent to supply and being concerned in the supply of the Class B drug.
The defendant appeared at Ballymena Magistrates' Court on April 13 for a Preliminary Enquiry - the legal step to send a case to the higher court.
A prosecutor submitted there was a case to answer.
Deputy District Judge Philip Mateer sent the case to the Crown Court for arraignment on May 10.
The defendant was given £500 bail.