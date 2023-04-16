Register
Man accused in relation to 'half million pounds' worth of cannabis has case sent to Crown Court

A man charged in connection with what a prosecutor previously told Ballymena Magistrates' Court was a "half a million pounds worth" of cannabis, has had the case sent to Antrim Crown Court.

By Ballymena Court Reporter
Published 16th Apr 2023, 09:55 BST

Matthew David Freeman (23), of Riverside Road near Bushmills, is charged in relation to October 22, 2021.

He is charged with possessing cannabis with intent to supply and being concerned in the supply of the Class B drug.

The defendant appeared at Ballymena Magistrates' Court on April 13 for a Preliminary Enquiry - the legal step to send a case to the higher court.

The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates CourtThe case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court
A prosecutor submitted there was a case to answer.

Deputy District Judge Philip Mateer sent the case to the Crown Court for arraignment on May 10.

The defendant was given £500 bail.