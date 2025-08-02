Man accused of attempted murder at Feystown is set to have case sent to Crown Court
A man charged with attempted murder following a shooting incident in the Feystown area near Glenarm is due to have his case sent to the Crown Court.
Paul Baxter (42), of Feystown Road, is charged with attempting to murder a neighbour on Monday November 25 last year.
He is also charged with possessing a shotgun and ammunition with intent to endanger life; and causing criminal damage to a PSNI cell van on November 25.
The case was mentioned at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday and was adjourned to August 14 to fix a date for a preliminary enquiry - the legal step to elevate the matter to the Crown Court.