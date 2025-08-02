A man charged with attempted murder following a shooting incident in the Feystown area near Glenarm is due to have his case sent to the Crown Court.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Baxter (42), of Feystown Road, is charged with attempting to murder a neighbour on Monday November 25 last year.

He is also charged with possessing a shotgun and ammunition with intent to endanger life; and causing criminal damage to a PSNI cell van on November 25.

The case was mentioned at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday and was adjourned to August 14 to fix a date for a preliminary enquiry - the legal step to elevate the matter to the Crown Court.