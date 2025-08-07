A man charged with attempted murder breached his bail after attending The Open golf championship in Portrush.

Barry Heaney (53), with an address listed as Riverside in Antrim town, breached a night time curfew and had been drinking in breach of bail.

He is charged with attempting to murder a man on January 24 this year. The defendant had been on remand in prison for several months before being granted bail.

The alleged victim - a relative of the accused - suffered a broken nose, had to get 40 stitches to a head wound, and has been attending a brain injury unit.

The defendant was charged with attempted murder following a report of an assault in the Menin Road area of Antrim. A court heard the defendant had a previously clear record.

A police officer told an earlier court that at 1.55pm on January 24 police received a report from a resident of Menin Road reporting that a neighbour had been assaulted, was unconscious and was bleeding from his head.

The defendant was at the scene. Ambulance staff found the injured man in a "critical condition with a serious head injury".

There was a large amount of blood in a kitchen which was a "chaotic" scene with a table upturned and broken kitchen chairs with blood on the legs.

There was a "pool" of blood under the injured man; a large amount of blood on his head and and there were blood spatters on the wall and ceiling.

The defendant was in an induced coma for a number of days and received 40 stitches to a head wound and had a broken nose.

Initially he was described as being in a "critical" condition but was released from hospital on March 16 and had "help" coming to his house to make him dinner and get him into bed.

The officer said a nurse from a brain injury unit said there is a "brain injury" as the defendant has "physical and cognitive difficulties".

When interviewed the defendant said his electric had been off in January because of Storm Éowyn and he had called at his relative's home to get a phone charged.

The defendant was not present in the courtroom at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on July 29. The court was told the defendant breached his bail by going to The Open golf.

An issue has arisen with his address and District Judge Nigel Broderick varied bail for him to reside outside of Antrim town at an address to be approved by police. The case was adjourned to August 19.