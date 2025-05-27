Man accused of 'attempted sexual communication' with a 'female purporting to be under 16' has case sent to Crown Court

By Ballymena Court Reporter
Published 27th May 2025, 12:52 BST

A man accused of attempting to have a 'sexual communication' with a 'female purporting to be under 16' has had his case sent to the Crown Court.

Craig Cully (34), with an address listed as his solicitor's office, is charged in relation to between September 29 and October 5 last year.

A previous court was told the allegation relates to a "decoy case".

Cully is also charged with attempting to show an indecent image of a child.

The defendant appeared at Ballymena Magistrates' Court via video link from prison on Thursday, May 22.

The case was sent to Antrim Crown Court for arraignment on May 28.

