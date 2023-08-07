Register
Man accused of attempting to rob Portadown chemists is returned for trial to Craigavon Crown Court

A 54-year-old man accused of attempting to rob a Portadown chemists has been returned for Crown Court trial.
By Craigavon Court Reporter
Published 7th Aug 2023, 11:50 BST
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 11:50 BST

Stephen Lynas, from Loughgall Road, Portadown, appeared at Craigavon Magistrates Court via video link from Maghaberry Prison for a preliminary inquiry into two charges relating to an incident at Partridge Chemists in West Street on April 24 this year.

-

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture credit: National World.Craigavon Courthouse. Picture credit: National World.
-

He is accused of attempting to rob Partridge Chemists of Zopiclone sleeping tablets and possession of an offensive weapon, namely a knife, with intent to commit robbery.

The prosecution submitted to the court there was a prima facia case which was not disputed by Lynas’ lawyer Richard Monteith.

Lynas was arraigned to appear at Craigavon Crown Court on October 19 with pre-arraignment on October 5.

Mr Monteith asked if the matter could not be taken sooner. “This is not a complicated case,” said Mr Montieth. He told District Judge Bernie Kelly that he would liaise with the officer in charge.

There was no application for bail