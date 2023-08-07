A 54-year-old man accused of attempting to rob a Portadown chemists has been returned for Crown Court trial.

Stephen Lynas, from Loughgall Road, Portadown, appeared at Craigavon Magistrates Court via video link from Maghaberry Prison for a preliminary inquiry into two charges relating to an incident at Partridge Chemists in West Street on April 24 this year.

Craigavon Courthouse.

He is accused of attempting to rob Partridge Chemists of Zopiclone sleeping tablets and possession of an offensive weapon, namely a knife, with intent to commit robbery.

The prosecution submitted to the court there was a prima facia case which was not disputed by Lynas’ lawyer Richard Monteith.

Lynas was arraigned to appear at Craigavon Crown Court on October 19 with pre-arraignment on October 5.

Mr Monteith asked if the matter could not be taken sooner. “This is not a complicated case,” said Mr Montieth. He told District Judge Bernie Kelly that he would liaise with the officer in charge.