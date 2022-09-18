Man accused of being disorderly at hotel
A Newtownabbey man denies a charge of being disorderly at the Leighinmohr House Hotel in Ballymena.
Ross Glover (30), of Foxton Park, is charged in relation to April 28 this year.
He has also pleaded not guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm and possessing a glass an as offensive weapon.
He admitted possessing cocaine on April 28.
At Ballymena Magistrates Court, where Neil Moore was the defence barrister, the case was adjourned to September 29.