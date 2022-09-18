Register
Man accused of being disorderly at hotel

A Newtownabbey man denies a charge of being disorderly at the Leighinmohr House Hotel in Ballymena.

By Court Reporter
Sunday, 18th September 2022, 12:00 pm

Ross Glover (30), of Foxton Park, is charged in relation to April 28 this year.

He has also pleaded not guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm and possessing a glass an as offensive weapon.

He admitted possessing cocaine on April 28.

Ballymena Courthouse. INBT02-213AC

At Ballymena Magistrates Court, where Neil Moore was the defence barrister, the case was adjourned to September 29.