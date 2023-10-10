A murder accused who was seeking to get out on bail to an address in Lisburn has had his application refused.

Jonathan David Patterson (45), with an address listed as Moylinney Park in Antrim town, is accused of murdering Liam Christie in October last year.

A co-accused is Paul Armstrong, (44) of Hawkswood Terrace in Antrim. Both men are also charged with possessing 9mm handguns with intent to endanger life.

Liam Christie (44), was shot dead at the Ballycraigy estate in Antrim on Thursday, October 20, last year. A police officer told a previous court it was a "brutal execution while the victim lay in his bed asleep".

Liam Christie. Photo submitted by PSNI

Both accused appeared at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, via video link from custody, on Tuesday (October 10). It was heard previous would-be bail addresses for Patterson in Ballyclare and the Ballycastle area were refused.

At Tuesday's Court, a proposed bail address in Lisburn was put forward. A police officer said the proposed Lisburn address was opposed by the PSNI on "several grounds".

The officer said he had spoken to Neighbourhood Police in Lisburn and the court heard Patterson had "previous UDA threats" against him in the Antrim area. The court heard police believed "UDA" members lived near the proposed bail address in Lisburn.

The detective said his Lisburn police colleague said Patterson "would not be well received" in the particular part of Lisburn as they are "very switched on in the area especially to new faces. It wouldn't be long before they found out the background and he would be looking for a new bail address. They don't tolerate people being bailed to the area for serious offences, given that they don't want any retaliation to be done within their community".

Regarding concerns about inference with witnesses the detective said "there was an incident in September" where the "partner of the deceased suffered a petrol bomb attack at her house" and the woman had believed it was connected to the murder case.

The detective said police were unable to confirm or refute if that was so. He said the proposed bail address in Lisburn was "damaged" previously in connection with "alleged drug offences".

A defence barrister said there was "no intelligence" that Patterson was involved in the September petrol bomb attack and there was no connection between Patterson and the previous "attack" on the Lisburn bail address.

The court heard police had told Patterson of a threat against him in 2020. The defence lawyer said the defendant had been on remand in custody for over a year.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said Patterson was charged in connection with a murder which was, police say, "particularly harrowing".

The judge said it was a "particularly heinous murder" and there were concerns about "re-offending".

Judge Broderick said police had concerns that the Lisburn bail address was not a suitable location for the defendant to be released to.