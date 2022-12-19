A man accused of cultivating cannabis in Larne told police he was using a heat lamp as "therapy to help his skin", Ballymena Magistrates Court heard.

David Francis Mervyn (45), of Rourkes Link in Ballyhornan near Downpatrick, is also charged with possessing cannabis on December 14.

A police officer said police were told the defendant was "living" at Circular Road in Larne and was in the "presence of a juvenile". She said police saw the defendant at the property and found him "flushing herbal cannabis down the toilet".

There were also "signs of cultivation" with "heat lamps, a grow tent and related hydroponic equipment".

Ballymena courthouse

The court heard he was previously charged in connection with an alleged indecent exposure incident in Killyleagh, County Down, on August 7, 2022. Bail on that charge included no contact with children without prior permission and to reside at an address at Ballyhornan.

The court was told he was also on court bail for allegedly committing an act 'outraging public decency' in April, 2019.

The officer said the defendant's car was observed at the Larne address where there were "personal possessions" and "photographs up".

She said when police arrived there was no female juvenile present but there was a "duvet with Disney characters on it".

The officer said when interviewed, the defendant denied the equipment was for cultivating cannabis but was "light therapy to help his skin".

The officer said Mervyn is "managed" by PPANI (Public Protection Arrangements Northern Ireland) and is classed as a 'Category 3 violent offender'. The court heard the categorisation involved "previous sex offences".

The police officer said Mervyn was a "registered sex offender and has two previous convictions for indecency; he has 18 previous convictions for making indecent photographs involving children".

The officer said Mervyn had previously been the subject of a SOPO (Sexual Offences Prevention Order).

Mervyn told the Court he was "not on the Sex Offenders' Registry" since 2013 and "was not on any SOPOs either".

A defence lawyer said Mervyn had been in the "process of moving" from Ballyhornan to Larne "but couldn't move to Larne because there was a mice, or rat, infestation".

The defendant was released on £500 bail to reside at Ballyhornan and he is not to enter Larne.