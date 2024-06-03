Man accused of causing a bomb hoax alert at Ballymena pub
A Ballymena man is accused of causing a bomb hoax alert at a pub in the town.
Anthony Ramsey (36), of Slemish Drive, is charged in relation to December 15 last year.
The charge is that he contacted police with information which he 'knew to be false' with the 'intention of inducing in PSNI or some other person a false belief that a bomb or other thing liable to explode or ignite was present at' the pub.
The case was listed at Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday, May 30 and was adjourned to June 13.