Man accused of causing damage worth £322 to police vehicle during disorder in Ballymena is granted bail
Martin Alan Kerr (40), of Carnduff Drive, is alleged to have committed the offence in the Clonavon area on June 9 this year.
He has been on remand in prison and appeared at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena on Thursday, via video link.
At an earlier court it was heard the defendant was alleged to have used an object to damage the window of a police vehicle.
Now, at Tuesday's court, a police officer objected to the defendant being granted bail to his home address as it was within half a mile of the Clonavon area.
She said the defendant had a previous record - seven offensive weapon offences; five for criminal damage; two for disorderly and two for breaches of Court Orders.
The case has been adjourned to October 23 for a preliminary enquiry - the legal step to send the case to the Crown Court.
Tuesday's court was told the defendant said he had been at a "peaceful protest" on June 9. The court heard that over 60 people have been charged in relation to the Ballymena riots.
A defence barrister said the defendant wished to be able to return to his home to help look after his 91-year-old grandmother.
District Judge Nigel Broderick said the alleged criminal damage happened in the context of "racially motivated riots".
He said he was prepared to admit the defendant to bail but not to his home address as it is too close to the riots location.
The defendant was given £500 bail to an address to be approved by police outside of Ballymena; there is a 9pm-7am curfew when he is electronically tagged; there is an alcohol condition; and he is not to take part in any protest.