A man charged with 'controlling prostitution' has been further remanded in custody over Christmas.

He is Gabriel Manuel Orhean (32), with an address given as Maghaberry Prison.

The defendant and two other men - Florin Ripan (52) and Ionut Duta (27) with addresses listed as in Ballymena - and a woman - Ondina Cordovan (21) also with an address listed as in Ballymena - are charged with 'controlling' a Romanian woman's 'prostitution'; using 'criminal property, namely money'; concealing 'criminal property - cash'; and entering into an arrangement to acquire criminal property.

Cordovan is also charged with 'brothel keeping'; possessing criminal property and possession of cannabis. Orhean faces a fifth charge of driving whilst disqualified. The other accused are on bail.

The case was adjourned at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo: Pacemaker

The charges are connected to an investigation by detectives from the PSNI's Modern Slavery and Human Trafficking Unit. Arrests were made following searches in Ballymena and Omagh on August 13 this year.

A detective constable told an earlier court a "pro-active" investigation lead by the PSNI's Modern Slavery and Human Trafficking Unit focused "on the activities of an organised crime gang involved in prostitution and money laundering offences".

A police officer said a female travelled from Romania and was "initiated into sex work" in June 2023 in the Omagh area.

The officer said a correspondence address for an "adult services website profile link is a Ballymena address" at which Orhean had resided.

The officer said a bank account "belonging to the victim" was registered to Orhean's Ballymena address.

The court heard Orhean had been arrested the day before he was due to be "flown out" as part of extradition proceedings to Romania.

At Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday (December 19) the defendant appeared via video link from prison.

A prosecutor said her department has received the case file from police. The case was adjourned to January 16 next year.