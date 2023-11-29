Man accused of cultivating cannabis in Ballymena 'wants to be deported' to China

A court has heard a man charged with cultivating cannabis at Broughshane Street in Ballymena "wants to be deported" to China.

Lin Wang (46), with an address listed as Broughshane Street is charged in relation to September 27 this year.

He is also accused of possessing cannabis with intent to supply and possession of cannabis on September 27.

A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates' Court forensic reports are due before Christmas.

Ballymena courthouse. Picture: National World

She said "DNA and fingerprints" are being analysed and there is mobile phone examination.

The defendant appeared via video link from prison where he has been on remand.

The court heard two other suspects were previously released on bail.

The court was told the case may go to the Crown Court.