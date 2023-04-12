Man accused of cyber attacks on organisations including Microsoft has case sent to Crown Court

A man accused of a role in cyber attacks on organisations including Microsoft has had his case sent to Antrim Crown Court.

Aaron Sterritt (23), formerly with an address at Fairway in Larne but now at Brookfield Gardens in Ahoghill, faces eight charges relating to the period from 2016 to 2020.

The case was mentioned at Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday (April 6) where the defendant was in the dock.

He faces five charges of conspiring to 'commit unauthorised acts, namely a distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack...with intent to impair the operation of a computer' on Microsoft Corporation (XBox Live); 'Flowplay Incorporated'; 'Rockstar Games Incorporated'; 'Tumblr' and 'Ottawa Catholic School Board'.

Ballymena courthouse.

He faces two charges of failing to comply with a notice to disclose 'passwords or decryption keys' for a laptop, pen drives, a hard disk drive and a mobile phone.

The eighth charge is that he obtained a 'malicious code' from the 'Blazingfast' server, intending to use it to commit, or to assist in the commission of, an offence.

At a Preliminary Enquiry - the legal step send a case to a Crown Court - the accused confirmed he had received the papers in the case.

He did not object to the holding of a Preliminary Enquiry.

A prosecutor submitted there was a case to answer and a defence lawyer had no contrary submissions.

The accused said he did not wish to say anything in answer to the charges.

The court heard there are "voluminous papers" in the case.

The case was sent to Antrim Crown Court for arraignment on May 5.