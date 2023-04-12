Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Traffic police to roll out new cunning way to catch reckless motorists
54 minutes ago Rylan steps down from Strictly’s It Takes Two - full statement
1 hour ago Coin made for first King of England sells at auction
1 hour ago Dame Deborah James’s cancer journey captured in new documentary
2 hours ago Tory ministers in uproar after major king’s coronation rule change
3 hours ago Mother turns son over to police after teen stabbed to death

Man accused of cyber attacks on organisations including Microsoft has case sent to Crown Court

A man accused of a role in cyber attacks on organisations including Microsoft has had his case sent to Antrim Crown Court.

By Ballymena Court Reporter
Published 12th Apr 2023, 09:51 BST

Aaron Sterritt (23), formerly with an address at Fairway in Larne but now at Brookfield Gardens in Ahoghill, faces eight charges relating to the period from 2016 to 2020.

The case was mentioned at Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday (April 6) where the defendant was in the dock.

He faces five charges of conspiring to 'commit unauthorised acts, namely a distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack...with intent to impair the operation of a computer' on Microsoft Corporation (XBox Live); 'Flowplay Incorporated'; 'Rockstar Games Incorporated'; 'Tumblr' and 'Ottawa Catholic School Board'.

Most Popular
Ballymena courthouse.Ballymena courthouse.
Ballymena courthouse.

He faces two charges of failing to comply with a notice to disclose 'passwords or decryption keys' for a laptop, pen drives, a hard disk drive and a mobile phone.

The eighth charge is that he obtained a 'malicious code' from the 'Blazingfast' server, intending to use it to commit, or to assist in the commission of, an offence.

At a Preliminary Enquiry - the legal step send a case to a Crown Court - the accused confirmed he had received the papers in the case.

He did not object to the holding of a Preliminary Enquiry.

A prosecutor submitted there was a case to answer and a defence lawyer had no contrary submissions.

The accused said he did not wish to say anything in answer to the charges.

The court heard there are "voluminous papers" in the case.

The case was sent to Antrim Crown Court for arraignment on May 5.

Read More
Two handsome rescue dogs are ready and waiting for their forever homes

The accused was given bail in the sum of £500 with a condition to reside at the Ahoghill address and no other address unless approved by police.