Man accused of drugs offences has case sent to Crown Court

By Ballymena Court Reporter
Published 22nd Oct 2025, 19:09 BST
A man is accused of being concerned in the supply of cannabis and pregabalin.

Samuel Finlay (30), formerly with an address listed as in Ahoghill but now living elsewhere, is also charged with possessing criminal property; and being in possession of cocaine and cannabis.

Most Popular

The 'being concerned' charges relate to between March 2022 and March 2023 and the other charges relate to March 10, 2023.

The defendant appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court.

He was given continuing bail and the case was sent to Antrim Crown Court for arraignment on November 12.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice