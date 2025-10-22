A man is accused of being concerned in the supply of cannabis and pregabalin.

Samuel Finlay (30), formerly with an address listed as in Ahoghill but now living elsewhere, is also charged with possessing criminal property; and being in possession of cocaine and cannabis.

The 'being concerned' charges relate to between March 2022 and March 2023 and the other charges relate to March 10, 2023.

The defendant appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court.

He was given continuing bail and the case was sent to Antrim Crown Court for arraignment on November 12.