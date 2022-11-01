Brandon Paxton (23), of Castlewater Wood, Antrim town, is accused of harassment between July 10-July 13, 2021.

He is also charged with five counts of improper use of public electronic communications by allegedly sending messages which were 'grossly offensive' on July 11 and July 12 last year.

A previous sitting of Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, heard the "complainant is an MLA - Declan Kearney".

Declan Kearney MLA

Back at the same court, on November 1, a defence barrister said there had been "some difficulties" getting the case fixed for contest.

The court heard there are set to be two prosecution witnesses - "the civilian witness" (Mr Kearney) and an investigating police officer and one witness for the defence - (the accused).

A prosecutor said the "civilian witness" had only indicated availability on Fridays, saying the "rest of his week is taken up by his MLA duties".

The defence barrister said the Assembly was "not sitting".

District Judge Nigel Broderick said the criminal court in the Antrim and Ballymena area does not normally sit on Fridays.

The prosecutor said when the MLA's office was contacted again about the Friday situation "what we have been told is with the recent development around a December election they are going to have very limited dates available but if we could get a short adjournment they can go over their calendar again - or maybe January might be a better possibility".