A man charged with possessing a 'boiled kettle' as an offensive weapon with intent to commit grievous bodily harm has been granted bail to an address in Ballymena.

Christopher McGregor (23), with an address listed as Barra Street in Antrim town, is charged in relation to April 9 this year.

He appeared via video link from prison at Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday.

The case was adjourned at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo: Pacemaker

He is also charged with three assaults; 'threatening or abusive' behaviour; a threat to damage property; and attempted criminal damage to a car dashboard.

He has been bailed to an address at Dunclug Gardens in Ballymena and bail conditions include not to enter areas of Antrim town.

The case was adjourned to May 27.