Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

James Russell, aged 40, with an address given as Sloan Street in Lurgan, appeared via video link from Maghaberry Prison at Craigavon Magistrates Court. He faces three charges including indecent behaviour and two counts of attempted sexual assault on two separate women.

-

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron.

-

On the first charge, Russell is accused of indecent behaviour at Trasna House, Connolly Place in Lurgan on August 16 last year. He is further charged with attempting to sexually touch two women on the same date.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Russell’s barrister said the defendant had been remanded in custody in September and that he is close to reaching ‘time served’. The barrister was seeking bail for the defendant.

District Judge Francis Rafferty asked the prosecution about their attitude to bail. The prosecutor said that they didn’t have the investigating officer in court.

The district judge said that in the circumstances, and through no fault of the defendant’s, that the matter can’t proceed and he would grant bail subject to an address agreed to by the PSNI.

Russell was granted bail of £250, is banned from having contact with the complainants, is not to attend or be within 100 yards of Trasna House at any time, not to be under the influence of alcohol in a public place and to subject himself to a preliminary breath test if required to do so by the police.