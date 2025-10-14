Man accused of indecent exposure in grounds of Craigavon Area Hospital may be forcibly brought before the court, judge said

A man accused of indecent exposure may be forcibly brought before Craigavon Magistrates Court this week.

Mark Mulholland, aged 57, of no fixed abode, is accused of three counts of indecent exposure and three counts of indecent behaviour in the grounds of Craigavon Area Hospital on dates between June 18 and July 16, 2025.

Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron.

Scheduled to appear via video link from Maghaberry Prison on Friday, Mulholland refused to appear.

His barrister, Mr Conor Lunny, said they were “unsavoury but fairly straightforward allegations” adding there was a “lengthy mental health background”.

Mr Lunny asked for a one-week adjournment.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said: “Mr Mulholland is again refusing to come to the link today.”

The district judge said the alternative would be to forcibly bring Mulholland before the court which “may put prison officers at risk”.

"It’s a last resort,” he said. adding it could be done on October 17 if necessary.

"I’m sure they are well versed in restraint and I’m sure they’ll outnumber him.”