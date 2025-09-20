A man accused of looting a house in the Clonavon area of Ballymena which had been vacated as a result of riots in the town, has had a burglary charge withdrawn by prosecutors.

Sergiu Varga (24), of no fixed abode in Ballymena, was alleged to have stolen "£3,000" worth of goods in a 'burglary' at Clonavon Terrace on June 19 this year.

Varga had the assistance of a Romanian language interpreter at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday when the defendant appeared via video link from prison.

A prosecutor said the burglary charge has been withdrawn and a new charge laid.

The case was adjourned at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo: Pacemaker

The new charge is that on June 21, at Springwell Street in Ballymena, the defendant dishonestly received stolen goods - PS games, make-up, perfume and other personal items belonging to a female knowing the same to be stolen goods.

He is also charged with the theft of food items worth £13 from Braid River Service Station in Ballymena on March 9 this year.

A prosecutor told an earlier court that a woman had to leave her address during recent civil disorder. When she returned an upstairs window was smashed and all of her belongings were taken.

The woman spoke to the defendant and he said he had the items for "safe keeping". The woman had not given anyone permission to enter her property or remove items.

She saw a male wearing a set of headphones that belonged to her and he said he bought them from the defendant for £11.

The previous court was told the defendant said he was "living rough" in Ballymena. Police recovered a number of items which were believed to have belonged to the injured party.

The defendant claimed he found the items outside the property and did not enter the house at any stage. He claimed his intention was to pass the items on to a relative of the owner.

At Thursday's court the defendant was further remanded in custody and the case was adjourned to September 25.