A young Maghera man accused of assaulting three police officers has been granted bail.

Padraig Peirce Rielly (21) from Crawfordsburn, is also accused of making a threat to kill a man; assaulting a male; damaging the interior of a police vehicle, and resisting police at Maghera on November 14.

A police officer told Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday (December 14) they were not opposed to bail being granted.

He said police checks indicated that all members of the defendant’s family had requested he returns to the family home. The officer said the family had agreed they would contact the police if the defendant did not obey bail conditions.

Court gavel.

Releasing him on bail of £250, District Judge Oonagh Mullan ordered that Rielly abides by a curfew of 11pm and 7am, and refrains from consuming alcohol.

She also ordered that he resides at Crawfordsburn, Maghera.

