Chloe Mitchell. Photo issued by PSNI

Brandon Rainey (27), with an address listed as James Street in Ballymena, has been in custody on remand charged with murdering Ms Mitchell (21) between June 2-5 last year.

Ms Mitchell was last seen on CCTV early on Saturday June 3 in Ballymena town centre. Police launched a murder investigation after human remains were found in the Ballymena area. A property in the James Street area was cordoned off by police.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The defendant appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday via video link from prison, where he has been on remand.

A prosecutor said the directing officer in the case has taken a decision to prosecute the accused for murder and committal papers are being prepared.