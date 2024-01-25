Man accused of murdering Ballymena woman Chloe Mitchell further remanded in custody
Brandon Rainey (27), with an address listed as James Street in Ballymena, has been in custody on remand charged with murdering Ms Mitchell (21) between June 2-5 last year.
Ms Mitchell was last seen on CCTV early on Saturday June 3 in Ballymena town centre. Police launched a murder investigation after human remains were found in the Ballymena area. A property in the James Street area was cordoned off by police.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The defendant appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday via video link from prison, where he has been on remand.
A prosecutor said the directing officer in the case has taken a decision to prosecute the accused for murder and committal papers are being prepared.
The prosecutor told the court the file is "voluminous" and asked for a further four-week remand with a view to fixing a date for a Preliminary Enquiry.