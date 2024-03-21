Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Brandon Rainey (27), with an address listed as James Street in Ballymena, has been in prison on remand charged with murdering 21-year-old Ms Mitchell between June 2-5 last year.

Extensive searches for Ms Mitchell had taken place in the Ballymena area in June. She was last seen on CCTV in the early hours of Saturday June 3 in Ballymena town centre.

Police launched a murder investigation after human remains were found in the Ballymena area. A property in the James Street area was cordoned off by police.

Chloe Mitchell. Photo provided by PSN

The defendant appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday via video link from prison, where he has been on remand.

The case has been adjourned to April 18 for a Preliminary Enquiry - the legal step to send the case to the Crown Court.