A man has been returned for trial accused of murdering former RUC officer Brian Coulter in Magherafelt.

Twenty-eight-year-old Sebastian Adrian Nowak from Colvil Street, Belfast, is charged with murdering Mr Coulter between October 13-18, 2021.

Nowak is also charged with assaulting a police officer, assaulting a female, and obstructing police on October 18, 2021.

When asked by the clerk at Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday (February 15) if he understood the charges Nowak, who appeared by video link from Maghaberry Prison, replied 'yes.'

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held.

He replied 'no' when asked if he wished to say anything in answer to the charges.

District Judge Alan White said there was a case to answer and returned him for arraignment, in custody, at Londonderry Crown Court, sitting in Coleraine on March 15.

He granted a defence certificate for two counsel for the trial.