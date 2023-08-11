Man accused of murdering his sister Alesia Nazarova, found after a fire at her Portadown home, has case adjourned

Register
A man accused of murdering his sister in Portadown last March has had the case against him adjourned amid issues over a pathology report.
By Craigavon Court Reporter
Published 11th Aug 2023, 19:59 BST

Kornelijus Bracas, aged 25, of Church Street, Portadown is charged with murdering his sister Alesia Nazarova, attempting to murder her daughter, arson with intent to endanger life and theft.

Ms Nazarova’s body was found in Church Street in Portadown on March 21 after a fire at her home.

Bracas’ lawyer told Craigavon Magistrates Court on Friday he believed there is an outstanding pathology report. He said: “There is a defence post mortem report but we can’t complete that until we have received State (post mortem) report.”

The scene at Church Street in Portadown in March 2023.The scene at Church Street in Portadown in March 2023.
District Judge Bernie Kelly said: “I am not sure why not. I would have thought it is a science matter and either the science is in front of you or it’s not.”

The prosecutor said the state pathology report is due in mid August.

The case was adjourned until September 8.