A man charged with the murder of 63-year-old Victor Hamilton in Ballymena, "vehemently denies" the allegation, a defence lawyer told the town's Magistrates Court.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mr Hamilton, originally from Carrickfergus, had moved to Orkney Drive in Ballymena, and died after being stabbed in July 2022.

Three men are accused or murder. They are: Michael Hanrahan (42), formerly of Thomas Street in Portadown but now with an address listed as Maghaberry Prison; Mario Menezes (34) of Portmore Street, Portadown and Mamadu Saido Djalo (30), formerly of Springfield Crescent, Belfast, but now with an address listed as Derryveen Crescent at Granville near Dungannon.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Djalo appeared at court on December 14 via video link from prison, seeking bail. Bail was opposed by a police officer. The defence lawyer argued there was "insufficient evidence" to connect Djalo to the charge. The police officer said Djalo had been living in Ballymena in July 2022 and then moved elsewhere.

Victor Hamilton. Photo provided by PSNI

The officer said police understood a burglary occurred at the Ballymena address and the victim of the burglary and the defendant blamed people nearby for the burglary. The officer said it was their case that on the night of the murder Djalo drove his own vehicle with three other people onboard from Portadown to Ballymena. He stopped at Tesco and obtained latex gloves and then went to Orkney Drive.

The officer said around 10.45pm an "altercation" took place and the victim sustained a fatal stab wound. He said the three defendants and a fourth suspect then left the area "not offering any assistance".

The officer said when arrested Djalo said "it wasn't me" and that the defendant alleged the fourth suspect was responsible. The court heard that suspect made a "getaway" to Portugal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Djalo's lawyer said it was "a one stab case where the victim was stabbed to the chest once by a perpetrator". The lawyer said Djalo "named that person who committed the stabbing" and added that Djalo accepts he was present at the scene but "didn't see the actual stabbing but was aware that his friend, who the police are looking for, had committed it".

The lawyer said Djalo said he had gone to his then girlfriend's flat at Orkney Drive "to lift some clothes that had been left there". He said Djalo didn't know the fourth suspect had a knife and was "very angry" at what happened and was "in total disbelief" when the fourth suspect told him what he had done and he had "totally disagreed" with what had happened.

The court heard Djalo claimed he had only gone to get the clothes and at no point had he any intention to assault anyone and was "deeply saddened that Mr Hamilton has lost his life". The police officer said Djalo had obtained latex gloves from a filling station at Tesco which were of the type which customers could use when getting fuel.

The defence lawyer said Djalo had obtained the latex gloves for use in "clearing out" and "cleaning" the house at Orkney Drive. The lawyer said his client "vehemently denies" murdering Mr Hamilton.

Advertisement

Advertisement