Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Belfast man accused of trying to kill another man discovered with multiple stab wounds and broken ankles must remain in custody, a judge ruled on Wednesday.

Seamus Deeny, 31, was refused bail on a charge of attempting to murder the victim at a blood-spattered house in Newtownabbey.

The seriously wounded man was found last month amid claims that a video-call appeared to show a dead body inside the property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

District Judge Anne Marshall held: “There is not a chance that Mr Deeny could be managed on bail.”

General view of Queens Avenue in Glengormley. Picture: Google

Police located the victim in the living room of the property in the Queens Avenue area on June 11.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court previously heard he had sustained up to seven stab wounds and suspected broken ankles.

Officers went to the scene after being alerted to a Facetime communication showing a suspected dead body.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Based on comments made by the victim, it was initially suspected that he had been assaulted in Belfast city centre.

Deeny, from Stockmans Court, and 40-year-old Chantelle Collins, who lived at the Queens Avenue house, were allowed to leave the property at that stage.

Later that night, however, Collins allegedly told a witness that Deeny had killed a man and she was covering for him.

Further searches of the house uncovered a blood-stained knife, hammer and mop bucket.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Examinations also revealed blood spatters on the fireplace and in the living room area, according to detectives.

Deeny was arrested at that stage along with Collins, who faces charges of perverting the course of justice by concealing a weapon and providing a false account to detectives.

She denies allegations that she cleaned up after her co-accused carried out the attack in her home.

As Deeny applied for bail today, the court was told that the victim is making a recovery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But an investigating detective said: “He discharged himself from hospital against medical advice.”

Defence counsel Kelly Doherty argued that the injured party has not made a formal statement of complaint.

However, Judge Marshall rejected submissions that Deeny could now be released.

“Are you saying that because (the victim) hasn’t died and has recovered that I should let him out on bail?” she asked.