A man who is accused of the non-fatal strangulation of a woman in Portadown was denied bail when he appeared at Craigavon Magistrates Court via video link from Maghaberry Prison.

Rafal Gawrylkowicz, aged 42, a Polish national of no fixed abode in Portadown, is facing a charge of non-fatal strangulation or asphyxiation, two charges of criminal damage, and one charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture credit: Tony Hendron.

District Judge Bernie Kelly described the charge of non-fatal strangulation as a ‘relatively new’ charge before courts when she was responding to Gawrylkowicz’ barrister’s plea for his client’s release on bail.

She told the court: “I think we do have to send clear messages out to anyone who comes forward, particularly for this alleged level of domestic violence, that we will support them and protect them as far as we can. So I am not acceding to his bail application.

Gawrylkowicz is accused of assaulting a woman on July 24 this year causing her actual bodily harm. He was further charged with intentionally choking the same woman on the same date with ‘the intention of affecting her ability to breath or restrict the blood flow to her brain’ under Section 28 of the Justice (Sexual Offences and Trafficking Victims) Act (NI) 2022. He also faces a charge of damaging an iPad belonging to the same victim on July 24 this year and damaging her mobile phone on March 8 this year.

A bail application by Gawrylkowicz’slawyer was opposed by the PSNI. The investigating officer told the court said the reason police were objecting to bail is that the defendant has no fixed abode.

District Judge Mrs Kelly said she could not regard him as a suitable candidate for bail without an address.

Defence barrister Conor Lunny asked if the court would consider granting bail subject to an approved hostel address. The district judge said she realised the Simon Community need the defendant to have bail before they can offer a place. Gawrylkowicz’s barrister said that was the plan and perhaps his client may be one of the lucky ones.

"He does have friends in the local area but his phone became damaged during this incident and fell down the toilet and it is now water damaged. I only first talked to my client this morning (Friday) through the help of a friend and the interpreter. That is the first real contact he has had with anybody since last week.”

The PSNI officer outlined further objections including a risk of further offending in regards to the injured party and possible interference with the injured party.

Questioning the officers, Mr Lunny said: “This time last week it was suggested that no formal statement has been taken from the complainant, is that still the case?”

The officer told the court that a formal statement had been taken from the complainant by an officer in Lurgan, adding “there may be the need for a further statement from the witness, obviously with an interpreter”.

Mr Lunny said: “Regarding the complainant, is it correct to say she was intoxicated at the time police called out originally to the house?” The officer replied: “Yes.”

The barrister asked if a Simon Community hostel space away from the Lurgan and Portadown areas were to be found, would this allay police fears of interference. The officer said if it was well out of the district it would be considered.

Mr Lunny said: “The injured party is well known to me because of the frequency of which she has made similar complaints.”

The district judge said she understood that. “While I can appreciate partly the point you are making there are enough studies to say that unfortunately victims of domestic violence can take a long time and go through quite a substantial bit before they finally get round to taking any action,” Mrs Kelly said.

Mr Lunny said there was a “less than certain chance” of the witness coming to court “given the history”.

The district judge said: “He has never faced the non-fatal strangulation charge before because it’s new. And this may be the incident that encourages her. The concern I have on the other side of those scales is, he may attempt, if released on bail, to try and dissuade her from either engaging or continuing to engage with the criminal justice process.”

Mrs Kelly pointed out that the police officer said she can get a file to the PPS “fairly promptly”.

"I think we do have to send clear messages out to anyone who comes forward, particularly for this alleged level of domestic violence that we will support them and protect them as far as we can. So I am not acceding to his bail application. I am concerned about the risk of interfering with witnesses and from that there the risk of further offending.

"Obviously he can appeal that to the High Court in the first instance but I will obviously keep that position under review as we go forward, that the file is progressing with the PPS and worked through.

"That is a very new offence. I am not sure what the PPS’s view will be in terms of jurisdiction,” said the district judge.