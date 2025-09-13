An Antrim town man accused of riotous assembly in Ballymena is not to be in 'the company of five or more persons in a public place' as part of bail conditions.

Jamie Kinley (27), of Kilbeg Walk, is charged in relation to June 11 this year. He appeared in the dock at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday.

His case was adjourned to October 9 for a preliminary enquiry - the legal step to send the case to the Crown Court.

Police responding to disorder in Ballymena in June. Photo: Pacemaker

He was given continuing bail in the sum of £750 with conditions not to be in the company of five or more people in public; he is not to attend any protest or public procession; and he is barred from Ballymena apart from court appearances. There is also a 10pm-7am curfew.

Meanwhile, Dean Huxley (32), of Garron Walk in Larne, is accused of riotous assembly on June 11. His case was adjourned to October 23 for a preliminary enquiry.

As part of his bail of £750 he is not to be involved in any organised protests and he has to stay out of Ballymena apart from court appearances.