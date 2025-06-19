A Ballymena man charged with riotous assembly in Ballymena is set to apply for bail next Tuesday (June 24).

The accused is Bobby Rainey (23), of Camberwell Way, who is charged in relation to Tuesday June 10.

The case was mentioned at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday where the defendant appeared via video link from prison where he is on remand.

A defence solicitor said a bail application will be made at court next Tuesday.

Ballymena Magistrates Court. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

The defendant first appeared at court in Coleraine on Monday and was remanded in custody.

A defence solicitor had told Coleraine Court an image was released on Friday June 13 by police regarding a person suspected of involvement in incidents in Ballymena last week.

As a result of that the defendant had gone to police and when interviewed, the solicitor added, the defendant denied being involved in rioting but that he was an "onlooker".