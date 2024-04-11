Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Conor Daly, aged 37, from Clonmore Road, Dungannon appeared before the court on Wednesday. He was accused of stealing shock absorbers valued of £427.97 or thereabouts belonging to Shelbourne Motors, Portadown and careless driving on the Tandragee Road, Portadown on June 16 last year.

Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan asked Daly, who was unrepresented, if he had thought about getting a solicitor.

"There may have been some miscommunication here. I was told that if your case was not dealt with soon you were going to leave court, is that correct?” asked the judge.

Daly said he had to leave at 1pm. The judge said: “There may have been something lost in translation but I don’t want to hear that from anybody again ‘I’m going to leave otherwise’. Make yourself known at the very outset Mr Daly if you are litigate in person. I will deal with you first.”

District Judge Ranaghan said: “One of the charges is a theft matter. You are aware of what that carries in imprisonment if you are convicted? That is why I am stressing that you may wish to think again about getting a solicitor.”

The case was adjourned until May 29 for contest. Asked if Daly wished to call witnesses, he said he had ‘loads of paper evidence’.

The judge said: “You are determined to represent yourself and you are perfectly entitled to.”