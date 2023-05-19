Man accused of throwing object on night Larne FC was presented with Irish League title trophy

A man is accused of throwing an object whilst at a Larne v Linfield match on Friday, April 21 this year - the night Larne FC was presented with the Irish League title trophy.

Jay David Thompson, of Braeside Grove in Belfast, was in the dock at Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday (May 18) - his 21st birthday.

The type of object was not disclosed at court nor on the charge sheet.

He is also charged with being disorderly and resisting a police officer in the execution of his duty on April 21.

A man is accused of throwing an object at the Larne v Linfield match on Friday, April 21. Picture: Google

Details regarding the background to the allegations have yet to be outlined to court.

The match ended 1-1 and Larne FC was presented with the league trophy after wrapping up the title the previous week. It was the first time in the club’s history that the team had won the league.

At court on Thursday, a police officer believed she could connect the accused to the charge.

The defendant confirmed he understood the charges.

