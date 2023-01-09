Register
Man accused of unlawfully imprisoning female against her will

A Draperstown man has been sent for trial accused of unlawfully imprisoning a female against her will.

By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
50 minutes ago
Updated 9th Jan 2023, 12:07pm

Thirty-two-year-old Sean Trainor whose address was given as Grangemore Park, Derry / Londonderry, is also charged with assaulting the woman, causing her actual bodily harm, along with two counts of pursuing a course of conduct which amounted to harassment of a female in June of last year.

When asked by the court clerk at Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday (January 4) if he understood the charges against him, Trainor replied “yes”.

The defendant replied “no” when asked by the clerk if he wished to say anything at this stage in answer to the charges.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan said that on the papers she was satisfied there is a prima facie case.

The judge returned the accused, on bail, for arraignment at Londonderry Crown Court, sitting in Coleraine, on February 2.

Defence barrister Mr Michael Forde represented the defendant.

