Man accused of voyeurism is set to have case sent to Crown Court

Published 22nd Feb 2025, 10:00 BST

A man charged with voyeurism is set to have his case sent to the Crown Court.

Sebastian Jaroszek (29), with an address listed as Dunfane Avenue in Ballymena, is charged in relation to May 29 last year.

The charge is that 'for the purpose of sexual gratification observed (a female) doing a private act knowing that the other person did not consent to being observed for your sexual gratification'.

On Tuesday (February 18), at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, where the defendant was assisted by a Polish language interpreter, the case was adjourned to March 4 to potentially fix a date for a Preliminary Enquiry - the legal step to potentially send the matter to the Crown Court.

