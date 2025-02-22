A man charged with voyeurism is set to have his case sent to the Crown Court.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sebastian Jaroszek (29), with an address listed as Dunfane Avenue in Ballymena, is charged in relation to May 29 last year.

The charge is that 'for the purpose of sexual gratification observed (a female) doing a private act knowing that the other person did not consent to being observed for your sexual gratification'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Tuesday (February 18), at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, where the defendant was assisted by a Polish language interpreter, the case was adjourned to March 4 to potentially fix a date for a Preliminary Enquiry - the legal step to potentially send the matter to the Crown Court.