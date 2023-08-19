A man from Moira has been sentenced to serve two years on probation and 100 hours of community service after pleading guilty to assaulting two people in a bar in the village.

Alan Gourley, 50, whose address was given as Village Court in Moira, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with common assault, assault on police, resisting police, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The court heard that on April 11, 2023, the police attended a bar in Moira in relation to a report of an assault.

Advertisement

Advertisement

They spoke to two injured parties who alleged that at 7.30pm the defendant punched the male in the face. His partner alleged that when she was returning from the bathroom the defendant grabbed and pushed her.

Moira man admits assaulting couple in village pub. Pic credit: Google

The police observed injuries on the couple.

Both incidents were covered by CCTV and police then located the defendant at his home address in his bed. The police noted the defendant had a cut on his hand.

He was arrested and became verbally abusive towards the police, pushing one of the officers. He would not allow handcuffs to be applied.

He was taken to Musgrave Custody Suite and made full admission during interview.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A defence lawyer said: “This is clearly out of character. He couldn’t really explain why he did what he did, other than he had too much alcohol.

"He accepts totally what happened and that he had too much alcohol. He very much regrets what happened.

"He suffers from poor mental health and has taken steps to try to deal with matters in his life. He shows due contrition and there is no indication that he is a threat to anyone. The chances of him committing further offences is very, very low, certainly this type of offence.”

District Judge Rosie Watters imposed a community service order for 100 hours and a probation order for two years.

She also ordered the defendant to pay £345 compensation, which was said to represent the amount one of the injured parties had to pay for dental work following the assault.