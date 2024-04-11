Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Peter Joseph Robb, of Mount Shalgus Lane, Randalstown, was charged in relation to September 11/12 last year.

He was in the dock at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday.

The case was adjourned at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Picture by Pacemaker

The full details surrounding the charge have yet to be outlined to the court but a prosecutor told an earlier hearing it was a "paedophile hunter case" involving a "decoy".

District Judge Nigel Broderick said it was a "serious" charge.