Man admits charge related to 'paedophile hunter case'

A 40-year-old man has pleaded guilty to a charge of attempting to have a 'sexual communication with a child' in a "paedophile hunter case".
By Antrim Court Reporter
Published 11th Apr 2024, 12:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Peter Joseph Robb, of Mount Shalgus Lane, Randalstown, was charged in relation to September 11/12 last year.

He was in the dock at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Go beyond just reading the story - sign up for the NorthernIrelandWorld newsletter

The case was adjourned at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Picture by PacemakerThe case was adjourned at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Picture by Pacemaker
The case was adjourned at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Picture by Pacemaker

The full details surrounding the charge have yet to be outlined to the court but a prosecutor told an earlier hearing it was a "paedophile hunter case" involving a "decoy".

District Judge Nigel Broderick said it was a "serious" charge.

Sentencing was adjourned to May 21 for a pre-sentence report.