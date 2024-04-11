Man admits charge related to 'paedophile hunter case'
A 40-year-old man has pleaded guilty to a charge of attempting to have a 'sexual communication with a child' in a "paedophile hunter case".
Peter Joseph Robb, of Mount Shalgus Lane, Randalstown, was charged in relation to September 11/12 last year.
He was in the dock at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday.
The full details surrounding the charge have yet to be outlined to the court but a prosecutor told an earlier hearing it was a "paedophile hunter case" involving a "decoy".
District Judge Nigel Broderick said it was a "serious" charge.
Sentencing was adjourned to May 21 for a pre-sentence report.