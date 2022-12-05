Register
Man admits harassment of South Antrim Sinn Féin Assembly member Declan Kearney

A man has pleaded guilty to harassment of South Antrim Sinn Féin Assembly member Declan Kearney during the July 12 period.

By Court Reporter
35 minutes ago
Updated 5th Dec 2022, 12:25pm

Brandon Paxton (23), of Castlewater Wood, Antrim town, committed the offence between July 10 and July 13, 2021.

Five charges of improper use of public electronic communications by allegedly sending four messages which were 'grossly offensive' and one of a 'menacing character' on July 11 and July 12 last year were withdrawn by prosecutors.

A previous sitting of Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, heard the "complainant is an MLA - Declan Kearney".

Declan Kearney MLA

Full details surrounding the allegations have yet to be outlined to the court.

The defendant was at Court on December 1 which heard a Restraining Order is to be drafted.

The case was adjourned to January 10 for a pre-sentence report.