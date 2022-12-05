Brandon Paxton (23), of Castlewater Wood, Antrim town, committed the offence between July 10 and July 13, 2021.
Five charges of improper use of public electronic communications by allegedly sending four messages which were 'grossly offensive' and one of a 'menacing character' on July 11 and July 12 last year were withdrawn by prosecutors.
A previous sitting of Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, heard the "complainant is an MLA - Declan Kearney".
Full details surrounding the allegations have yet to be outlined to the court.
The defendant was at Court on December 1 which heard a Restraining Order is to be drafted.
The case was adjourned to January 10 for a pre-sentence report.