Man admits making hoax bomb call on St Patrick’s Day

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Glen Alister McClean (32), of Moyle Parade, also pleaded guilty to wasting police time by saying, according to his charge sheet, a ‘bomb had been placed,’ on March 17.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A defence solicitor said that “given his record and the nature of the offence I would ask for a pre-sentence report”.

Full details have yet to be outlined to Ballymena Magistrates Court and the case was adjourned to mid-October for a pre-sentence report.