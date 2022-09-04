Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Man admits making hoax bomb call on St Patrick’s Day

A man with a Larne address has admitted making a false call to police that a ‘bomb’ was present at Ballynashee Road in the Tildarg area on St Patrick’s Day this year.

By Court Reporter
Sunday, 4th September 2022, 5:00 pm

Glen Alister McClean (32), of Moyle Parade, also pleaded guilty to wasting police time by saying, according to his charge sheet, a ‘bomb had been placed,’ on March 17.

A defence solicitor said that “given his record and the nature of the offence I would ask for a pre-sentence report”.

Full details have yet to be outlined to Ballymena Magistrates Court and the case was adjourned to mid-October for a pre-sentence report.

editorial image