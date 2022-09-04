Man admits making hoax bomb call on St Patrick’s Day
A man with a Larne address has admitted making a false call to police that a ‘bomb’ was present at Ballynashee Road in the Tildarg area on St Patrick’s Day this year.
Glen Alister McClean (32), of Moyle Parade, also pleaded guilty to wasting police time by saying, according to his charge sheet, a ‘bomb had been placed,’ on March 17.
A defence solicitor said that “given his record and the nature of the offence I would ask for a pre-sentence report”.
Full details have yet to be outlined to Ballymena Magistrates Court and the case was adjourned to mid-October for a pre-sentence report.