Man admits sexually assaulting police officer at Antrim and nurse in Coleraine
At Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday, April 30, Abdullahi Hidig Salaad, with an address listed as Cromore Court in Coleraine, admitted the offences which occurred on November 29 last year.
A defence lawyer said he wanted a "psychiatric report" prepared regarding the defendant. The case was adjourned to June 11 for pre-sentence reports.
A police officer had told an earlier hearing of Ballymena Magistrates Court that at 12.40pm on November 29 police attended the Causeway Hospital where a nurse said whilst speaking to a receptionist at the Emergency Department the defendant approached and "grabbed her backside and groped her".
When arrested and taken to Antrim Police Station, a policewoman had gone to a room to interview the defendant at 8.50pm on November 29 and Salaad put his hand on her waist, pulled her towards him and moved his hand "towards her bottom".
The officer had added: "He then reached across her body and grabbed her right breast. She had to move her upper body down and away from the defendant as she thought he was going to try to kiss her."
A defence solicitor told the earlier hearing the defendant is originally from Somalia and was claiming "asylum" in Northern Ireland and had been here for a number of months.