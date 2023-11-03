Man admits stealing 17 bottles of alcohol from Sainsbury's at Sprucefield
Evin Paul Brown, 42, whose address was given as Smalls Road, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates charged with theft of spirits to the value of £653.
The court heard that on April 18, 2023 at 8.22pm, the defendant entered Sainsbury’s at Sprucefield. He was observed on CCTV putting 17 bottles of alcohol into a shopping trolley. He was then seen leaving the store without making any effort to pay. He placed the items into a vehicle and left Sprucefield.
Defence told the court: “This is someone who had a serious, considerable record early in his life. He lost his family, lost his job and became homeless. He had no means and he was stealing the alcohol to service a debt he owed. He was living on the edge.
"Given a chance this man could turn things around. He always holds his hands up to what he has done and makes restitution for what he has done. This is someone who feels guilt. He feels remorse.”
District Judge Rosie Watters stated that she would defer sentence in the case for six months.
Addressing the defendant, Ms Watters said: “You need to stay out of trouble. I want to get a good report from Probation and you will need to pay restitution. If you stay out of trouble I will find a way to deal with you that doesn’t interfere with your liberty.”
Sentencing was deferred for six months until May 2, 2024.