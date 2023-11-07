Register
Man admits stealing 20 'legs of lamb' from supermarket in Ballymena

A 54-year-old man with a Ballymena address has admitted stealing 20 legs of lamb from Tesco in the town.
By Ballymena Court Reporter
Published 7th Nov 2023, 18:55 GMT
Updated 7th Nov 2023, 18:55 GMT
The case was adjourned at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.The case was adjourned at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.
Darren Moore, of Crebilly Road, also stole cooking pots and bedding. The total value of the lamb and other items in the shoplifting raid was £534. The incident happened on September 21 this year.

He also pleaded guilty to theft from Tesco in Ballymena on other days this year - £112 worth of alcohol on May 6; food and electrical items worth £100 on July 2; food and electrical items worth £50 on August 8; bedding worth £100 on September 8 and £100 worth of groceries on September 18.

He also failed to pay for £20 worth of fuel on September 6 and £35 worth of fuel on September 10. He was in the dock at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday.

The court heard he had a record and the case was adjourned to December 14 for a pre-sentence report.