Man admits stealing alcohol worth £285 from M&S

Sergiu Varga (20), of Clonavon Road, Ballymena, was told by District Judge Nigel Broderick if he does it again there is every likelihood he will be jailed.

The defendant, who had the assistance in court of a Romanian language interpreter, had taken the goods on December 27 last year.

Varga also admitted attempting to steal alcohol and food worth £520 from Marks & Spencer on December 30 last year.

Ballymena Courthouse. INBT02-213AC

A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates Court staff recognised Varga on the second occasion and after being spotted acting suspiciously he “pushed the trolley away before running out of the store”.

Varga, who had no previous record, was located at an address in the town at the end of January and when arrested he made full admissions.

A defence lawyer said the defendant had worked in a processing factory for a period since coming to Northern Ireland 15 months ago but the work then ended in December and he had “no money”.