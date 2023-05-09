A Belfast man who drove off without paying for petrol on three separate occasions has been handed a Probation Order for two years.

Paul John Cooke, 53, whose address was given as Carrigart Avenue, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with three counts of driving off without paying for petrol and three charges of failing to display number plates on the vehicle.

The court heard police were tasked to Applegreen Service Station Southbound near Lisburn on October 29, 2022. CCTV captured a black Ford Mondeo with no number plates. A male in a grey hoodie, wearing a mask, filled the car up and then drove off at speed and made no attempt to enter the store and pay for the fuel.

A similar incident also occurred on November 10, 2022 at Applegreen, with a third incident of a similar nature at the Eurospar on the Saintfield Road in Lisburn on December 7, 2022. The cost of the fuel was reported as being £72.31, £79.42, and £69.99 respectively.

Lisburn courthouse Pic by Google.

The defendant was arrested on December 12, 2022 in the Lagmore area of Belfast. The police located a hoodie in the vehicle similar to that seen on the man in the CCTV footage.

Defence said that during the pandemic the defendant lost his job and had mental health issues. He also stated that the defendant’s marriage had broken down and he had been separated from his children. He was then made homeless.

"He doesn’t have the car any more,” Defence continued. “He is trying to get his life back together as best he can. This man needs help. He has been through a very difficult time. He is trying to find his way.”

During sentencing District Judge Rosie Watters told the defendant: “This was premeditated clearly and they are serious offences. Bearing in mind your plea, I’m going to impose a Probation Order for two years in relation to the three charges of making off without paying.”

