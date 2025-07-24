A man allegedly beaten and seriously wounded by his neighbour in a row over dog fouling cannot remember the attack, a court heard on Thursday (July 24).

The victim suffered multiple broken bones and a bleed to the brain after being attacked with a suspected metal object outside his home in Carrickfergus.

Jason Lee Deignan, 48, of Irish Quarter West in the town, was originally charged with attempted murder over the incident. It emerged today, however, that he is now set to be prosecuted for the lesser offence of causing grievous bodily harm.

Belfast Magistrates Court heard emergency services were called to the scene when his wife discovered him lying in an alleyway at around 9pm on December 3 last year.

She told police he had gone to leave out a bin and let their dog urinate, but phoned her minutes later moaning in pain.

Initially thinking it was a joke, she then realised something was wrong and found her husband with bone sticking out of his leg and blood pouring out from his swollen face.

An investigating detective said: “She asked him who did this to him and he moved his head in a gesture towards his neighbour’s property and said ‘Lee’.”

CCTV footage from the scene allegedly showed Deignan emerge from his car, while audio recordings of the suspected attack were also captured.

“The suspect can be heard shouting towards the injured party in relation to a dog fouling in his garden,” the detective claimed. “Strikes were heard with what sounded like a metal object being used to attack the injured party.”

Deignan then went into his flat briefly before returning to carry out a further assault, according to the police case.

“All the while (he was) shouting ‘you think you’re a bag man, you think you’re a hard man’,” the detective added. He allegedly left the scene at that stage, but was arrested after presenting himself to police two days later.

The victim sustained fractures to his skull, face, arm and leg, underwent surgery for a bleed on the brain, and is expected to require further rehabilitation treatment.

Opposing Deignan’s renewed application for bail, police claimed it was a violent and unprovoked attack which represented a severe escalation in the dispute between neighbours.

With no weapon recovered, defence barrister Michael Halleron predicted the victim will never be able to give evidence about who carried out the assault because he does not remember what happened.

Pressed on the wounded man’s recollection of events, the detective confirmed: “Since the incident he has no memory of it.”

Mr Halleron also disclosed that a decision has now been taken to prosecute his client for grievous bodily harm.

“Evidentially, it is a weak circumstantial case,” he submitted. “You have CCTV of an individual, allegedly the defendant, in and around the location where he lives.

“These people were neighbours, and then ultimately, a man on the ground makes a gesture towards a house and says ‘Lee’.”

Bail was refused, however, amid objections to Deignan’s plan to live less than a mile from the scene of the attack.

Remanding him in custody until August 21, District Judge Anne Marshall ruled: “There is a risk of interference with witnesses, and the address is a concern.”