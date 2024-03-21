Man allegedly had knife on Larne street on St Patrick's Day

A man is accused of having a knife at a street in Larne on St Patrick's Day.
By Antrim Court Reporter
Published 21st Mar 2024, 13:02 GMT
Javin McClure (29), with an address listed as Seahill Road in Larne, is accused of possessing an article in a public place 'without good reason or law authority'.

He came to police attention at Elizabeth Avenue around 7.45pm on March 17 this year.

On Tuesday, he appeared at Antrim Magistrate Court, sitting in Ballymena, where police objected to bail. A police officer said police had been dealing with an "unsecured vehicle" when three members of the public passed - one of them being McClure.

The case was adjourned at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo: PacemakerThe case was adjourned at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo: Pacemaker
The officer said the defendant had a knife "hanging out of his shorts pocket" and when challenged he was told to get on the ground. When interviewed the defendant admitted possessing the knife, the officer said.

The officer told the court: "Police observed him with this weapon in his shorts. They also believe he was under the influence of drugs at the time and they would have issues for public safety given the fact that he is moving around carrying a knife while under the influence of drugs."

A defence lawyer said the defendant said the knife was a "hunting knife" used for fishing and he had been taking it home from a friend's house.

He said the knife was not being "brandished" by McClure and it was "purely fortuitous that the police happened to come across him while in the course of other duties". The court heard the defendant has a forthcoming case at Newry Crown Court.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said McClure had a "poor record" but that "on balance" he was granting the defendant bail with conditions including a ban on being intoxicated or possessing drugs; and an 8pm-7am curfew when he has to wear an electronic tag. The case was adjourned to April 11.