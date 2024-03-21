Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Javin McClure (29), with an address listed as Seahill Road in Larne, is accused of possessing an article in a public place 'without good reason or law authority'.

He came to police attention at Elizabeth Avenue around 7.45pm on March 17 this year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Tuesday, he appeared at Antrim Magistrate Court, sitting in Ballymena, where police objected to bail. A police officer said police had been dealing with an "unsecured vehicle" when three members of the public passed - one of them being McClure.

The case was adjourned at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo: Pacemaker

The officer said the defendant had a knife "hanging out of his shorts pocket" and when challenged he was told to get on the ground. When interviewed the defendant admitted possessing the knife, the officer said.

The officer told the court: "Police observed him with this weapon in his shorts. They also believe he was under the influence of drugs at the time and they would have issues for public safety given the fact that he is moving around carrying a knife while under the influence of drugs."

A defence lawyer said the defendant said the knife was a "hunting knife" used for fishing and he had been taking it home from a friend's house.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said the knife was not being "brandished" by McClure and it was "purely fortuitous that the police happened to come across him while in the course of other duties". The court heard the defendant has a forthcoming case at Newry Crown Court.