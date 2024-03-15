Man allegedly threatened to burn Larne home down over £600 drug debt, court told
Sean Benson, 36, also declared that he would poison her dog as he tried to enter the house in Larne last week, it was claimed.
Benson, with an address at Laganbank Road in Belfast, faces charges of possessing an offensive weapon in public, threats to damage property, harassment, attempted criminal damage and possessing a Class C drug.
Police were called to the property at Seahill Road on March 6 amid reports that a man was outside it brandishing a hatchet.
A Crown lawyer said officers encountered the accused standing near the front door.
A hatchet was located behind a bin at the house, the court heard.
When Benson was arrested a strip of suspected Diazepam tablets were discovered in his pocket.
Those living at the house claimed he had also turned up earlier that day and started kicking at the door in an attempt to gain entry.
He allegedly stated: “I’m going to burn your house down and poison your dog.”
Benson denies issuing any threats at the scene.
Opposing his application for bail, prosecution counsel contended: “This offending was in respect of drug debt of approximately £600 said to be owed to the applicant.
“There has been an escalation, he has made threats and appeared at the house with a hatchet.”
A defence barrister responded by claiming the complainants are also “known to police”.
He argued that the accused could be safely released to live at an address in the Carnlough area.
Benson was granted bail under terms which include prohibitions on entering Larne or contacting any alleged victim.
Mr Justice Huddleston warned: “If there is any breach he will find himself back inside.”