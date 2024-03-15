Man allegedly threatened to burn Larne home down over £600 drug debt, court told

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sean Benson, 36, also declared that he would poison her dog as he tried to enter the house in Larne last week, it was claimed.

Benson, with an address at Laganbank Road in Belfast, faces charges of possessing an offensive weapon in public, threats to damage property, harassment, attempted criminal damage and possessing a Class C drug.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called to the property at Seahill Road on March 6 amid reports that a man was outside it brandishing a hatchet.

The High Court in Belfast. Picture: Google

A Crown lawyer said officers encountered the accused standing near the front door.

A hatchet was located behind a bin at the house, the court heard.

When Benson was arrested a strip of suspected Diazepam tablets were discovered in his pocket.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Those living at the house claimed he had also turned up earlier that day and started kicking at the door in an attempt to gain entry.

He allegedly stated: “I’m going to burn your house down and poison your dog.”

Benson denies issuing any threats at the scene.

Opposing his application for bail, prosecution counsel contended: “This offending was in respect of drug debt of approximately £600 said to be owed to the applicant.

“There has been an escalation, he has made threats and appeared at the house with a hatchet.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

A defence barrister responded by claiming the complainants are also “known to police”.

He argued that the accused could be safely released to live at an address in the Carnlough area.

Benson was granted bail under terms which include prohibitions on entering Larne or contacting any alleged victim.